Name revealed for officer who shot Hannibal man in January

Police block off an area in downtown Hannibal the night of the shooting.

According to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, 19-year-veteran Darrin DeLaPorte, a desk sergeant, was named during testimony at DaMark Rudd's preliminary hearing Monday.

Rudd faces multiple felony charges after police say he tried to speed away from officers, hit two parked cars and then crashed. DeLaPorte shot Rudd's passenger, Matthew Brooks, 23, during the chase.

In February, Hannibal police cleared DeLaPorte, saying he used reasonable force.

He's been back on duty for several weeks. We're still waiting for the results of an independent review from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.