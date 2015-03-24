Name revealed for officer who shot Hannibal man in January - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Name revealed for officer who shot Hannibal man in January

Posted:
Police block off an area in downtown Hannibal the night of the shooting. Police block off an area in downtown Hannibal the night of the shooting.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

According to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, 19-year-veteran Darrin DeLaPorte, a desk sergeant, was named during testimony at DaMark Rudd's preliminary hearing Monday.

Rudd faces multiple felony charges after police say he tried to speed away from officers, hit two parked cars and then crashed. DeLaPorte shot Rudd's passenger, Matthew Brooks, 23, during the chase.

In February, Hannibal police cleared DeLaPorte, saying he used reasonable force.

He's been back on duty for several weeks. We're still waiting for the results of an independent review from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.