Augusta, Ill., man arrested on child porn, sexual assault charges

An Augusta, Illinois, man was arrested Thursday on sexual assault and child porn charges, Hancock County Sheriff Scott Bentzinger said.

Bentzinger said Joshua Kessler, 36, was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography and predatory criminal sexual assault. Kessler was placed in the county jail without bond.

Bentzinger said the investigation will continue and additional charges are possible. He did not reveal what led to the sexual assault charge.

The Hancock County State's Attorney and Macomb Police Department assisted the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

