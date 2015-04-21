Contact WGEM

WGEM signal reaches 27 counties in the 3-state region (Quincy, IL - Hannibal, Mo - Keokuk, IA) with our digital signal. The station also provides programming from the CW network on its second digital subchannel, known on-air as the Tri-States' CW and the area's FOX affiliate on its third digital subchannel, known on-air as WGEM FOX.