Lovelace murder trial pushed back again

The murder trial for a former Adams County prosecutor was pushed back to September during a hearing Thursday afternoon.



Curtis Lovelace appeared in court for a status hearing. Attorney Jay Elmore told Judge Bob Hardwick that he and Lovelace's other attorney, Jeff Page, were not close to being ready for trial. Elmore said he and Page are currently trying to consult with an expert.



Thursday marked the third time Lovelace's trial has been pushed back. He's now scheduled for jury trial starting Sept. 21.

"It's not unusual for murder trials to be not tried within a couple of years but we thought this was put together very well and we're ready, but the defense has the right to request more time," says Special Prosecutor Ed Parkinson.