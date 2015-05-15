Vietnam Veterans of America fish fry in Fort Madison Saturday

The Vietnam Veterans of America will be hosting a fish fry on Saturday, May 16 at the Riverview Park Pavilion in Fort Madison.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 902 Riverview Dr.

The meal is by donation and the proceeds will be used to help area veterans in need to pay their bills and provide holiday meals. Last year, donations helped provide meals for 15 families at both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Door prizes and raffles will also be given away at the event.