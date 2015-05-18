Grab your bike and ride in silence this Wednesday

Quincy Bike Club is hosting its 4th annual Ride of Silence event on Wednesday, May 20 in conjunction with National Bike Safety Month.

Everyone, both club members and non-members, are invited to participate in the slow pace ride starting at 6 p.m. in Madison Park. The ride will go down Maine Street from Madison Park to Washington Park and then back to Madison Park.

Helmets must be worn by everyone participating in the event and it is requested that participants also wear white colored clothing.

The purpose of this event is to honor those who have been killed or injured while riding a bicycle and to raise awareness for cyclists to remain safe when sharing the road with motorists.

According to the bike club, Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa laws all state that motorists must give at least three feet of space when passing a bicycle. Also, cyclists are required by law to follow traffic regulations.