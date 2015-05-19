Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing names new president

Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing announced that Dr. Brenda Beshears, PhD, RN, will be taking over as the college's new president starting Aug. 3.

Beshears will succeed current president, Pam Brown, PhD, RN, who has served as the college's leader for the past 18 years.

Beshears has been a member of the college faculty since 1991 and has served as academic dean and professor since 2007. As dean, Beshears was able to lead staff to procure $1 million in grant funding to develop the BRCN Simulation Center where students gain clinical experience working with computerized mannequins.

Before coming to Blessing-Rieman, Beshears provided patient care as a member of the nursing staff at Blessing Hospital, Family Planning in Hannibal and was also a nursing instructor at Hannibal-LaGrange College (now Hannibal-LaGrange University).