Quincy murder suspect waives extradition in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WGEM) - The man accused of murdering 12-year-old Rayshone Humphrey, Jr. signed an extradition waiver Wednesday afternoon, making way for his return to Quincy.Superior Court of Arizona spokesperson Karen Arra said Steson Crider waived extradition during a hearing in Maricopa County court. She said Illinois authorities will have 30 days to bring Crider back to Quincy.The Adams County Sheriff's Office will be responsible for transporting Crider. Sheriff Brent Fischer said his office has two choices: hire a transport service or have his own deputies get Crider in Arizona."We don't have a timeline at this point," Fischer said. "We have to weigh our options and do a cost comparison.""Sometimes it's cheaper to contract out and then you have him delivered to your backdoor," Fischer added.Fischer said Wednesday afternoon he was still trying to contact Arizona authorities. Crider is accused of killing Humphrey, Jr. on March 28. and was charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested March 10 in Mesa, Arizona, by U.S. Marshals and was held in Maricopa County on a $5 million bond.Crider's father, Stefan Crider, Jr., step-mother Julia Crider, and half-brother Stefan Crider III are charged in connection with the case for allegedly helping him leave the state. All three are each charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice.Officials decided to have Steson Crider's three family members appear in court together earlier this week amid security concerns. Two incidents outside of the Adams County Courthouse during previous court appearances prompted the decision.Adams County State's Attorney Jon Barnard said Steson Crider will likely appear in future court proceedings with his family members, as well.

"It makes some sense from the perspective of efficiency, the standpoint to have them heard at the same time or back to back at least, so that you have some continuity in regards to the tracking of the cases," Barnard said.



Barnard thinks Steson Crider will be back in Quincy sometime next week.