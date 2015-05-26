Distracted driving leads local man off road

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says distracted driving led to an accident Monday afternoon and all it took was a moment.

Donald Grist, 71, of La Prairie, Illinois, was driving on Highway 24 when he took his eyes off the road for a moment and drove off road.

Adams County Deputies say Grist was driving his 2012 Ford Fusion northbound on the highway when he drove off the edge of the road, down an embankment and into a small ditch just north of Springlake Road.

Police say Grist was checked on scene by EMS but refused any medical treatment.

No citations were given.