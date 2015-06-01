Lovelace attorney asks for change of venue

An attorney for Curtis Lovelace is asking for a change of venue with a motion filed Monday afternoon in Adams County Circuit Court.

Court records show lawyer James Elmore filed the motion. All motions in the case were due Monday.

Lovelace is charged with first degree murder. He's accused of killing his wife, Cory, back in 2006.

Lovelace previously pleaded not guilty in the case and is scheduled for jury trial in September.

