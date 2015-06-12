50 air conditioners donated to keep low income families cool.

Since the Ameren Cares program started in 2013, the company has donated 1,200 unites to LIHEAP agencies.

This week residents got a slight taste of the summer heat, but now some people may soon be getting some relief.



Ameren Illinois Donated 50 window air conditioners to the Two Rivers Regional Council Friday. The donations are a part of the Ameren Cares program.

Those who are eligible for the air conditioners must meet Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, guidelines. Bruno Stopka with Ameren Illinois says there's only so much a fan can do and it's goes back to the spirit of helping.

"We want to help the people that we serve in the community," Stopka said. "We serve them with our power to power their quality of life, but doing the charitable contributions is just so important to us. To be able to get the low income people who are in need to be able to beat the summer."

Since the Ameren Cares program started in 2013, the company has donated 1,200 unites to LIHEAP agencies.

Coming up at WGEM News at 6 hear why donations like this are becoming more important as the LIHEAP program faces possible cuts.