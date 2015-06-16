State prosecutor responds to Lovelace's motion for venue change

An Illinois state's attorney special prosecutor has responded to a former assistant state's attorney's motion for a change in venue for his murder trial.

James Elmore and Jeff Page filed a motion June 1 asking that the Curtis Lovelace jury trial scheduled for September 21 be moved to a different location. The attorneys cited media coverage, as well as Lovelace being a "public figure" as the main reasons for the need for a trial outside of Adams County.

In response, special prosecutor Edwin Parkinson filed a motion with the Adams County Court to have the Lovelace case remain in Quincy.

Parkinson argues that Lovelace's motion does not provide enough evidence, among other things, and that the change in venue should not be allowed.

Lovelace was charged in August 2014 with the first-degree murder of his wife, Cory Lovelace, who officials say was suffocated in 2006.

Lovelace pleaded not guilty and remains in the Hancock County jail awaiting trial.