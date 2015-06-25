Rauner vetoes Illinois budget, cites $4 billion deficit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has vetoed the bulk of the Illinois budget that the Democratic-controlled Legislature sent him.

Rauner announced Thursday that he vetoed 19 budget bills that legislative Democrats acknowledge add up to a spending plan that is as much as $4 billion short of revenue.

Rauner's message on the vetoes says that "for too long, the state of Illinois has made spending promises that exceed available revenues (and) relied on accounting gimmicks."

The first-term governor has insisted that Democrats adopt his proposed changes to the business and political climates before he'll work with Democrats on the budget.

Democrats say he should settle the budget first. They acknowledge they sent him an unbalanced budget but want a tax increase along with some spending cuts to come up with necessary revenue.