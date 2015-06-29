Pre-trial hearing postponed for former assistant state's attorney accused of murdering wife

The former Adams County assistant state's attorney accused of murdering his wife was scheduled to be in court Monday, but it was postponed, according to special prosecutor Ed Parkinson.

Court records show Curtis Lovelace, 47, had originally been scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in the case Monday afternoon. The hearing was not rescheduled as of yet Monday.



Parkinson said Lovelace's defense team asked for the postponement. Lovelace is still scheduled for jury trial in September.

The lawyers for Lovelace have requested a change of venue in the case, which was expected to be discussed Monday. Parkinson has since come out against a venue change.

Lovelace faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the 2006 death of his wife, Cory Lovelace.