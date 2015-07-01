2015 Fireworks in Quincy and Hannibal

WGEM announces a partnership in the presentation of the 2015 Fourth of July Fireworks in both Hannibal and Quincy and firsts for both presentations. WGEM has been involved in putting on the fireworks in Quincy for over 20 years, yet this will be the first time it will participate in Hannibal’s fireworks show as well.

As part of that partnership, fireworks in both communities will be displayed in synch with a selection of patriotic and popular music that will be simulcast on WGEM 105.1 FM. The music is a first for the Hannibal show. As in the past, the fireworks will be launched from the top of Lover’s Leap. The height advantage of the launch site as well as it being next to the banks of the Mississippi River offers a view that is truly amazing. “Fireworks have been a staple of the Fourth of July festivities in Hannibal for many years,” noted Doug Warren, Director of Finance for the City of Hannibal and Chair of the Hannibal Community Promotions Group that has raised funds for the fireworks show. He adds, “being able to see the fireworks put to music will make the experience even better this year.”

In Quincy, the celebration will take place on the grounds of the Illinois Veterans Home with festivities for the entire family including two stages for music – one featuring the Quincy Park Band followed by Zeke Cernea on the main lawn and the other featuring the Cheeseburgers on a stage set up on the Western part of the grounds by the deer park. A Kids Zone will include a petting zoo, bounce houses and face painting. There will also be food and drink vendors on site. Rick Gengenbacher, Director of Marketing for the Veterans Home said, “we are honored to be hosting the Fourth of July celebration on the grounds of the Illinois Veterans Home once again this year. It is a wonderful opportunity for the general public to visit our facilities and meet many of the veterans who reside here.”

Fireworks at both locations is set for 9:30PM on Saturday, July 4th. The music will broadcast on WGEM FM-105.1. For easy access to the music, anyone with a smartphone or tablet can download free the WGEM FM app and be able to listen to the music from their phone.

Planning has been underway for several months as well as coordination with Police, Fire, County Emergency Personnel in both locations. Carlos Fernandez, VP/General Manager of WGEM noted, “WGEM’s goal is to make this a memorable and enjoyable event. The focus is being placed on maintaining and growing the patriotic community spirit that Independence Day brings out each year and to create memories worth remembering.”

Schedule of events for Quincy:

Vendors start at 5:00

Kids Zone at 5:30 (two jumps, petting zoo, and face painting)

Quincy Transit Rides from Lot C at QU start at 6:00

The Cheeseburgers at 6:30 p.m. Stage #2

Quincy Park Band at 7:30 – Stage #1

Zeke Cernea at 9:00 – Stage #1

Fireworks at 9:30 – music on WGEM 105.1 FM

Immediately following fireworks, Quincy Transit AND Quincy Public School buses will provide rides back to LOT C at QU

Schedule of events for Hannibal:

Fireworks at 9:30 – music on WGEM 105.1 FM

National Tom Sawyer Days Schedule of Events

For a list of other July 4th events, check out our Community Calendar.