Next Lovelace court appearance scheduled in Cass County

The next court hearing for a former Adams County prosecutor accused of killing his wife will be in Cass County, according to court records.



An order filed Thursday by Judge Bob Hardwick states Curtis Lovelace is scheduled in court July 8 in Virginia, Illinois. The motion for a change of place of trial is scheduled to be heard at the hearing.



It's unknown why the hearing is being held in Cass County. The order does state Lovelace must be present, and the Adams County Sheriff's Office must make arrangements to have him transported.



Lovelace is accused of murdering his wife, Cory, in 2006. He's being held in the Hancock County, Illinois, jail as the case progresses.



His legal team, consisting of Springfield attorney's James Elmore and Jeff Page, recently asked for a change of venue. Prosecutor Ed Parkinson has since come out against a change of venue.