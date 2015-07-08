Former Adams County assistant state's attorney accused of murder asks for change of venue

Lovelace is walked away from the courthouse Wednesday.

Former Adams County Assistant State's Attorney Curtis Lovelace appeared in court Wednesday to ask for his trial location to be moved. The judge didn't make a decision, but promised one "soon."

His legal team said the trial should be moved because of all the attention it has gotten, but the state's prosecutors say media attention is not a good reason to move the case.

Lovelace faces a first-degree murder charge in the 2006 death of his wife, Corey.

The change of venue hearing was in Cass County. The trial has been pushed back multiple times, and is now scheduled for September.