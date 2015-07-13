EMA calls for house owners to report flood damage

Homeowners should report damage from storms on July 11 and July 12 to Adams County Emergency Management, says Director John Simon.

After a weekend of summer storms, homeowners could be facing busy days full of cleanup. And officials say that those homeowners need to be talking about property damage.

Adams County Emergency Management Director John Simon is encouraging homeowners to report damage they have from Saturday or Sunday. Those descriptions can help the agency determine how many homes have been hit hard. They can also help determine whether federal aid is granted during a flood.

"Being a flood event, we can't see what damage occurred on the inside from driving down the street," Simon said. "So it's important that homeowners make notifications to our office and let us know what kind of damage they sustained and approximately how much."

Simon added that homeowners do not have to take pictures of their damage for emergency management. Just call in with a description of storm damage to the Adams County Emergency Management Agency at 217-277-2005.