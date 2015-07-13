American Red Cross opens shelter in Quincy after powerful storm

The American Red Cross opened a shelter in Quincy after a severe storm knocked out power for thousands of people.
Communications Director Trish Burnett said the shelter was set-up at the Quincy Senior Center at 639 York St. She said generators were being setup to provide power to the shelter.
Residents displaced by the storm were urged to come to the shelter.
