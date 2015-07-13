House on Cherry Street has tree damage from storms

Damage from the storms hit Cherry Street hard Monday evening. A large tree ended up falling on Jeremy Platt and his girlfriend's home. Platt says he got a call from his sister at work and rushed home to see the damage. He says the damage is extensive and he's never seen anything like this before.

"The tree basically fell right on our bedroom, so the ceiling is caved in, there's tree bark all over the bed," Platt said. "There's water all over."

Platt says they're staying with friends for now and he's hoping to get everything worked out with the insurance company soon.