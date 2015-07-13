Madison Park destroyed by storm



It was an unbelievable sight at Madison Park in Quincy after several parks suffered serious damage in storms Monday night.



Several residents were out looking at the damage. One man said he was running through the park when the storm hit and he saw lightning strike a tree right in front of him. Many residents say they just want to make sure friends and neighbors are okay, and agree that it will be a long cleanup in the neighborhood.



"Unbelievable. I was telling everybody that it looked like a war zone," Sharon Gilbert said. "They said there's a lot of cars crashed and trees laying all over them. So many of my friends, they've lost the back of their houses."



Neighbors say they love Madison Park and they will do whatever it takes to help get it back to normal, but it'll take a while.



"I don't know. There were some bulldozers pushing trees out of the road," resident Parker Scott said. "It'll probably take a while, maybe a week or two."