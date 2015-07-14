Storm damage causes Maine gas leak

Maine Street, where Quincy Fire Department responded to a gas leak on Monday night following severe storms in the area.

The damage from Monday night's storm can come not just from above, as threatening weather can also affect those things below your home and roads.

Quincy Fire Department Lieutenant Chris Bichsel says that the department responded to a gas leak found at 1449 Maine Street in Quincy around 6:30 p.m. after an uprooted tree pulled up the line.

He says the fire department was joined by Ameren employees at about 10:30 p.m. Officials say Ameren crews were able to clamp off the line, but they will still need to come back to repair the line.

Bichsel says the pipe runs the length of Maine Street, but that the area should be secure for those living in houses along the street.

"We checked a couple of the houses with our gas meters. We didn't find anything earlier. So we were feeling that the houses were pretty safe. It's just out here along the street," Bichsel said.

