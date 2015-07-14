Storm aftermath closes Quincy area businesses

As residents woke up to survey the storm damage Tuesday morning in and around Quincy, many businesses couldn't open.
Many did not have power, and with Quincy under a state of emergency, owners opted to remain closed.
Sheriff Brent Fischer says the Adams County Courthouse was closed. Those scheduled for court Tuesday will get a new court date in the mail.
Closings can be posted to our facebook page here.
