Storm aftermath closes Quincy area businesses

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

As residents woke up to survey the storm damage Tuesday morning in and around Quincy, many businesses couldn't open.

Many did not have power, and with Quincy under a state of emergency, owners opted to remain closed.

Sheriff Brent Fischer says the Adams County Courthouse was closed. Those scheduled for court Tuesday will get a new court date in the mail.

