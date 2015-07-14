Mill Creek residents under boil order after outage - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Mill Creek residents under boil order after outage

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

UPDATE: Boil order has bee lifted.

Due to the power outage, all of Mill Creek water district customers are under a boil order until further notice.

This is due to low pressure in the water main, according to Secretary Phyllis Darnell.

Officials ask that residents conserve water and they will contact the media when the all clear is given.

