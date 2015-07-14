The Adams County Courthouse closed Tuesday after going much of the night without power.

Sheriff Brent Fischer says those with court scheduled will be excused and will be given another date. He says those rescheduled court dates will go out in the mail.

"We'll be open tomorrow," Fischer said. "It's just that we didn't get power through the night and we're trying to get everything booted back up and under normal operating conditions, so we will be open tomorrow."

Fischer says his office would be responding to emergency and law enforcement calls as usual.