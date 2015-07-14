Pike County officials working to clear debris and restore power

Pike County officials are focusing on clearing storm debris and getting power restored to residents on Tuesday.

Emergency Management Director David Greenwood says Griggsville was hit the hardest during severe storms Monday night. Greenwood says Ameren crews are working to restore power to an estimated 1,100 residents in Pike County, many of them in Griggsville.

Officials cleared much of Pike County's roads overnight, but crews will be working throughout the day to clear debris, including downed trees and power lines.



Greenwood says US 54 is clear and back open after a large tree fell on the road. He also says residents should be able to get around Griggsville just fine, but they may have to zig zag around alleys for the time being.

As crews work to clear the storm damage, Greenwood urges residents to stay home when possible.

"Don't go driving around looking at damage." Greenwood said. "Stay out of the crews' way so they can get their jobs done."