County Market and Kroc Center partner up to offer free lunch

The Salvation Army announced it would serve up lunch and dinner to anyone affected by the storm who needs it at the Kroc Center Tuesday.

County Market donated the meals. They'll be served in the Meadows Room.

"It will be open to the general public, emergency crews, power workers, anyone who needs a break," Nathaniel Jones, of County Market, said.

The lunch begins at noon, and dinner is at 5 p.m.

The Kroc Center remains closed for fitness and recreation.