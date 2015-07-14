Officials address storm damage, majority of power could be restored Tuesday night

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore held a press conference Tuesday at noon to address the storm damage in the area and give an update on the current assessment.

During the conference, Moore and other officials asked residents to stay home and out of the way of crews working on the power lines. They said the focus continues to be in the City of Quincy, as it seems to be the most heavily damaged.

Residents were asked not to call 911 unless they're in a true life-threatening emergency.

Over 18,000 Ameren customers were still without power as of 10 a.m. Ameren spokesperson Marcelyn Love said approximately 1,000 workers were brought in from across Illinois.



"We're hoping to have a majority of power restored (Tuesday) night," Love said.



The Adams County Health Department is warning residents of the heat expected Tuesday. Meteorologist Mike Cole said temperatures are expected to reach as high as 92 degrees.



Dumpsters were also placed in the Quincy Mall parking lot for food disposal. The health department is reminding people that all refrigerated food should be disposed of after four hours of no power.



A mobile feeding center is being setup in the Quincy Mall parking lot for lunch and dinner. American Red Cross Spokesperson Trish Burnett said the operation will be ready to serve by 12:30 p.m.



The shelter set-up at the Quincy Senior Center was still open Tuesday for anyone displaced by the storm.



All Quincy Park District parks were closed Tuesday. There will also be no garbage or recycling pickup Tuesday.





