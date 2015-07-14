Residents clean up after storms, while insurance agents tell people to be patient

For many people in Quincy, cleaning up Monday night's storm damage went hand-in-hand with filing insurance claims Tuesday.

Gem City Insurance Agency Agent David Cain says the majority of the damage has been tree damage, with trees falling on people's houses and cars.

Cain says people need to call their insurance companies if they have damage. He says hundreds of people in the area are dealing with extensive damage to their homes and agents are swamped.

"Companies have so much adjusters allocated for any such area and we're maxed right now with the damage we have in Quincy," Cain said.

Fox Run Neighborhood resident Lisa Berry says if it wasn't for her neighbors her yard would still be in much worse shape. She says so many people have come together after last night's storms.

"We have neighbors from every end coming over and helping us, we're going from yard to yard and getting it chainsawed and moving in to the front yard," Berry said.



The same situation was happening on 1100 North 20th Street. Neighbors helping neighbors.

"They were over here last night helping clear debris until it was dark," Resident Ron Keller said."Then we had people over here this morning helping us."

Cain says if you notice heavy debris in your yard, you need to call your insurance agent, because you could have damage to your house that you don't see.