Officials address storm damage, power outage

Tuesday was a day of assessment and cleanup for a city in a state of emergency.

City and county officials met Tuesday at the Emergency Operations Center in Quincy. The talk centered on restoring power to homes and businesses, and getting debris cleaned up.

One of those officials was Ameren's Senior Vice President of Operations and Technical Services, Ron Pate. Pate said the company had about 1,000 employees out in the streets working.

"This is kind of a unique storm in that it's not where we can put a few lines up and get a lot of people on," Pate said. "It's been pretty spread out where you know you have to do a lot of work to get a few people back on. So that is slowing us down somewhat."

After declaring a state of emergency, Mayor Kyle Moore says last night's storms left little of Quincy untouched.

"We saw a big storm come through in a short amount of time," Moore said. "With streets impassible, with residents being out of work and businesses being closed, the cost is going to be really quite high to the city of Quincy and the surrounding area."

And as people start to clear damage, the question is, when will the power come back on?

Pate hopes most residents will see electricity coming back on by the late evening hours tonight. But he says delays for hard hit areas--especially the southeast part of town--could push that time back to the early morning hours of Wednesday.

One of those residents waiting for power is Sarah Raynolds. She is busy cleaning up damages and is ready for the AC, and other appliances to come back on.

"Well, a bath is a big deal," Raynolds said. "So we'll do that. The food in the refrigerator, I went and got ice in West Quincy to put in coolers because I don't know when we are going to get that back."

And after a hot day of clean-up, those modern comforts look pretty good.

"I love the modern convenience. Running water and electricity. You know, I like that," Raynolds said.

Officials are still asking people to be careful. Moore asked residents to stay off roads if they did not have to be out. Pate cautioned to treat every wire like it is live.