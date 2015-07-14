Quincy Senior Center designated as cooling center

Those still without power Tuesday were invited to go to the Quincy Senior Center.

That's where the American Red Cross set up its emergency shelter.

Red Cross officials say they had several people stay overnight and several more came in during the day Tuesday.

Linda Lueckenhoff, with the Red Cross, says there were several things people should bring with them if they go.

"People that come should bring their medication with them, bring a cell phone charger, and bring whatever else they need for the day and possibly overnight if this continues," Lueckenhoff said.

The Quincy Senior Center is located at 639 York Street and will stay open until further notice.