Hannibal's Culligan Water donates water to Quincy residents

An employee of Culligan Water hands cases of water to people waiting to take them to Quincy residents.

People in the neighboring communities were in Quincy helping with storm recovery Tuesday.

Hannibal-based Culligan Water delivered bottled water to the Quincy Senior Center for use at the shelter there around the community.

Culligan officials decided they needed to do something Tuesday morning.

"We were just discussing it [Tuesday] morning about the storm going through last night and everything, and the boss decided it should be a good thing to donate to the workers," Brad Adkisson said.

The water will be distributed by the Red Cross and used at the shelter and at mobile sites around the area.