More than 1,000 crews work to restore power

More than 1,000 crews worked to get power restored and trees cleared in Quincy Tuesday, and they came from near and far to help.

Some crews working on the Ameren substation behind the Quincy Mall came from LaSalle, Illinois. That's a suburb south of Chicago. They left at 4:30 a.m. to get to Quincy.

A big concern was people trying to clear trees and debris themselves. Crews say its dangerous, especially if there's live wires down nearby.

"People could be electrocuted, in and amongst it, working on trees, and they don't know what they're dealing with," journeyman lineman Jeff Rivara said. "Stay clear until someone from the power company comes by and assures you that it's safe."

The majority of these crews will likely stay in town until most of the power is restored, which could be late Wednesday.