Quincy homeowner: This, too, shall pass

Barb Kaiser lives just off 20th and Broadway streets and saw her tree come down around her home. She says her home didn't suffer damage, but she lost two trees and part of her fence.

Kaiser says when she came outside to see the damage, she couldn't believe it, but she decided to take it in stride.

"I think I was probably a little bit numb, but then you say to yourself, 'This, too, shall pass,'" Kaiser said. "Getting all bent out of shape about it or worked up wasn't going to help. I'm just waiting for the electricity to come in and take it from there step-by-step."

Kaiser says the power is now her main concern.