City sets up food disposal sites

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

For many without power for several hours Monday night and into Tuesday, it came time to clear out those refrigerators. 

The City of Quincy set up five dumpster locations for people to toss their unsafe food.

Items can also be tossed at the Quincy Park District parking lot, John Wood Community College and QU Stadium parking lots.

No yard waste, trees or debris is allowed.

