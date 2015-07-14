Generator safety after storms

Adding preservative to generator gasoline can prolong the life of the gas, says Reed.

For Quincy residents dealing with the storm aftermath, some are turning to generators for power.

Lowe's Outdoor Power Sales Specialist Casey Reed says the store sold out of generators within hours of its opening Tuesday morning. And he says there are safe ways for folks to use those generators.

"Generators can never be used inside. A lot of people have the idea that they can put them in their basement and use them. We have to caution them about that," Reed said.

Reed included that adding preservatives to generator gasoline and running your generator several times a year to test it is good for the machine. He estimates the Quincy Lowe's had sold 20 to 30 generators since Monday night's storm. He said other stores are pitching in to ship new generators to the Quincy store.