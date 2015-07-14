National Weather Service inspect damage from straight line winds

After heavy storms pushed Quincy into a State of Emergency meteorologists from the National Weather Service, from St. Louis arrived Tuesday to check out the damage.

Crews walked through several neighborhoods and parks, documenting damage and taking pictures. Officials say the main concern they have is people do not take thunderstorm warnings seriously and they want this storm to be an example of why they should.

Having officials survey the damage on the ground is also a way for the weather service to improve their warning system.

"At times, we will ask people, "Did you get the warning?," Warning Coordination Meteorologist, NWS, Jim Kramper said. "Did you understand it? Did you react? What did you do when you heard the warning, did you take shelter? Was it clear that it was a dangerous storm and were you able to do something? If people don't understand what we're trying to tell them, then we're wasting our time."

Officials will be in town for the rest of Tuesday to answer questions from emergency management and residents. They'll also be providing support throughout the rest of the week.