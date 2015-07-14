Power outage leaves local residents searching for places to stay

Thousands of Tri-State residents were still without power Tuesday night and that left many families searching for places to stay the night.



The phone has been ringing off the hook at the Hampton Inn in Downtown Quincy, and callers looking for a room got the same message all day: they're booked. Greg Bock says the hotel's power came back on Monday night around 11 p.m. Tuesday, all 60 rooms were full and the ones across the street at the Quality Inn were filling up fast.



"Since we've sold out, if I had to estimate I would say anywhere in the range of 50 or more probably to 100," Bock said. "I mean, the phone just keeps ringing."



For residents not lucky enough to snag a room, many were choosing to brave the heat at home without power. However, dozens of residents, like Gloria Imhoff, were headed to the Quincy Senior Center, where The Red Cross set up an overnight shelter.



"There's no heat, there's no A/C and we're both severe asthmatics, so it was in both our best interests to get some place cool and safe for the night," Imhoff said.



Imhoff only plans to stay until the power comes back on, but says she doesn't even know when that will be.



"Ameren has changed their story about six times today," she said. "Their next forecast is supposed to be midnight, but I've also heard it could be noon or at least longer tomorrow."



Imhoff says with a young daughter, she does worry about security, but just having a clean place to stay is a plus.



"I probably won't get much sleep tonight, but it's better than being where we were at," Imhoff said.