Crews make headway in storm cleanup, power restoration

Ameren Illinois crews made progress restoring power to the Quincy area early Wednesday morning. Officials say they hope to have power completely restored by the end of the day Wednesday. Nearly 20,000 outages were reported early Tuesday.

Power restoration has been patchy, but Ameren says the southeast area of Quincy was the hardest hit. In many neighborhoods, some sides of the street have power, while the opposite side remained in the dark. An Ameren worker tells WGEM many workers were resting up early Wednesday morning before heading out for another long day.



Meanwhile, Quincy city crews headed back out Wednesday morning to clear the city's streets. Some city roads are still blocked off due to debris..



Officials remind drivers to still cautious when driving through town. Some traffic signals are still without power. City officials remind residents, if a traffic light is out to treat it as a four-way stop.



