Business catches fire shortly after power is restored

Smoke is seen coming out of the back of the building.

Crews responded to a fire at a Quincy business Wednesday morning shortly after power was restored to the building.



Firefighters responded to call Long Creative Printing on N. 12th Street around 10:30 a.m. Several firefighters were seen going in and out of the building. They said no one was inside when the fire started.



There were no flames visible, but light smoke was visible in the back.

Quincy police had 12th Street blocked to all traffic for a short time.



Assistant Chief Rob Tipton says the power had come on 30 minutes before the fire started in the electrical panel.

Deputy Chief Steve Salrin says crews also responded to calls for fires after the power was turned back on after the 2011 windstorm.

"Once power lines get re-energized, there could be a situation like this around, so I would just advise everybody that if they are home when the power is turned back on to the residence that they just have more of a heightened sense of awareness," Salrin said.

Salrin says if you see or smell smoke after the power comes back on, don't hesitate to call the fire department.