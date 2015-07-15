City of Quincy announces updates at Wednesday press conference

City, county and Ameren officials say as crews clean up debris, they're discovering more and more and they're asking for patience from residents.

Ron Pate, with Ameren Illinois, says there is a lot of damage to services where people need electricians to come fix it at their homes.

Mayor Kyle Moore said 30 percent of Quincy roads were still impassible. He says the city has pooled its resources together to clear debris first so everyone has access to emergency services.

Moore said Quincy Transit Lines are suspended until Saturday, operating on the holiday schedule and routes only. Following that Monday through Friday service will be on snow emergency routes only until further notice.

Garbage and recycling services have been suspended for the week as well. Moore says those employees are being used to help clear debris.

Moore says residents can take their yard waste to the Quincy Park District land on Front and Cedar. This area is not for contractors or for the city. The collection site is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents who can't get their debris to the location may put it in the city's right of way and crews will get to it when they can, but Moore says it won't be this week.

Contractors and city crews are dumping their yard waste at Evans Recycling. That site is not meant for residents.

Moore stressed residents should not burn any waste or trash and that the city's open burning ban would be enforced. He also asked residents to make sure fire hydrants were kept clear of debris.

Food collection sites were set up Tuesday for people to dump their spoiled food. Those locations are at the John Wood Community College's Student Athletic Center, the Quincy University ball field and behind the Quincy Mall. The drop-off site at the HyVee on Harrison is permanently closed because people were throwing things like couches and other non-perishable items in it.

People who are physically unable to remove their debris may call 217-214-7788 to get help.

Emergency Management Director John Simon warned with coming storms, a lot more debris could be coming down. He reminded everyone all city parks are closed and cleanup is on hold as those workers have been pulled to help clean the streets.

Simon says all emergency services are operational.

The city announced another press conference would be held at noon Thursday for another update on the cleanup.