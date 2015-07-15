Salvation Army provides free meals Wednesday, changes location

The Salvation Army announced it would provide free meals Wednesday for anyone affected by the severe weather that needs it.

Kroc Center Marketing Manager Kent Embree said the meals would be served at the Family Services Center, at 501 Broadway, and not at th Kroc Center.

Embree also said the Salvation Army was not in need of volunteers at the time.

Lunch was scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. and dinner was scheduled from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m..