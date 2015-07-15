Central Services burns debris in incinerator

There's so much debris to clear, Quincy Central Services is burning some of it in its incinerator.
City workers are taking limbs and branches that have been cleared from the streets and city right-of-ways and bringing it by the truckload to its incinerator at its facility off Jennifer Lane on the north side of town.
