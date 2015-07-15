Quincy church damaged in storm

A Quincy church was damaged during Monday's storm.
The steeple on St. Francis Church took a hit. The church says officials have been in contact with their insurance company and engineers.
Caution tape was around several pieces of debris, including several bricks around the church.
There was no word on the extent of the damage.
