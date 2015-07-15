Meals on Wheels continues service through storm - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Meals on Wheels continues service through storm

Posted:
Meals being prepared at the Quincy Senior Center. Meals being prepared at the Quincy Senior Center.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The recent weather can put plans and programs on halt. But not Meals on Wheels.


That's according to officials with the Quincy Senior Center.

Quincy Senior Center's Bruce Tossick said between 40 and 50 volunteers have worked to get Meals on Wheels out to the community after Monday's storms, checking each route beforehand for debris and any trouble spots.  Tossick said that all seniors received their meals after Monday.

"We delivered. All meals were delivered on Tuesday. And all the clients were contacted by telephone first, to make sure they were safe," Tossick said.

Tossick added that they are still looking for volunteers to deliver meals on routes later this week. He said that those wanting to volunteer could call the Quincy Senior Center. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.