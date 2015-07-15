Meals on Wheels continues service through storm

The recent weather can put plans and programs on halt. But not Meals on Wheels.



That's according to officials with the Quincy Senior Center.

Quincy Senior Center's Bruce Tossick said between 40 and 50 volunteers have worked to get Meals on Wheels out to the community after Monday's storms, checking each route beforehand for debris and any trouble spots. Tossick said that all seniors received their meals after Monday.

"We delivered. All meals were delivered on Tuesday. And all the clients were contacted by telephone first, to make sure they were safe," Tossick said.

Tossick added that they are still looking for volunteers to deliver meals on routes later this week. He said that those wanting to volunteer could call the Quincy Senior Center.

