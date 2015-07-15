City workers continue cleanup

City workers were seen cleaning up all over town Wednesday, removing trees from streets around town.

Mayor Kyle Moore says we still have a lot of debris on the street. 30 percent of the roads still are not passable.

Officials say drivers need to watch for road crews and let them do their work.

"Give the road crews, Ameren, the debris removal crews, plenty of space and exercise patience," Adams County Emergency Management Director John Simon said. "Just in my own travels around town it takes a lot of time to get through the traffic so let these guys go first."