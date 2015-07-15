Storm damages street lights in Quincy

The storm not only caused damage to homes and businesses, but also some of the street lights in Quincy.

The street light on 38th and Broadway was completely blown away, which just adds to the damage from the storm.

Mayor Kyle Moore says the damage is going to be a city issue for a long time, and they have insurance that can pick up part of the cost, but it's going to take a lot of city resources to get everything cleaned up.

"It's going to take a lot of city resources and this once again is why we have reserves," Moore said. "We have reserves in the City of Quincy for instances like this, but first and foremost we're going to go and make sure streets are passable, then we're going to make sure that debris is picked up then we're going to have to take an assessment of what type of city infrastructure has been damaged. "

Moore says damage has to be upwards of $17 million for FEMA to step in.