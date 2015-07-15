Downed debris is a maze for drivers, concern for residents

For drivers trying to navigate the maze of closed streets around Quincy, it's a headache.



No one is more frustrated than residents like Amy Bott, who still has a tree with tangled power lines blocking the street outside her house near 5th and Jefferson. She says crews come multiple times a day to assess the damage, but she's been told her street is at the bottom of a long list of priorities.



"The priority for this particular tree is getting it out of the street so people can get through," Bott said. "As far as cutting it down and actually removing it, probably a good six months at least."



"Cleanup has to take a backseat to the restoration of power, but we're all frustrated," 4th Ward Alderman Mike Farha said.



Farha says city officials are making a list of things that need to be done first.



"The big thing right now is to make sure that we get the FEMA and ILEMA, the same thing," Farha said. "It's the emergency aid to make sure we have the right priorities. I think there's going to be an emergency meeting with the city council from what I understand on Friday, which is good so we can discuss some of the financial side of this."



With piles of debris still lining almost every neighborhood, he says it will take time. Quincy Mayor Kyle more says it should not take six months to get trees out of the road, but it could take a few months to get crews around and pick up the piles on the sidewalks.



Amy says she's just grateful to have her power back on, and knows crews are still out working hard.



"I just want to thank the city of Quincy for all their hard work. I know they get a lot of gripe about how much they make, and it's not enough," Bott said.

Farha also says the city will address the resources they have to get this work done because there have been a lot of questions about how budget cuts have affected personnel and staffing. He does want to reassure people that there is no safety concern, emergency services are ready and he says police and fire departments have been helping to clear some of the debris.

