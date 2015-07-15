Storm damage closes multiple cemeteries around Quincy

No place was safe from the storm damage, even cemeteries around Quincy were devastated with toppled headstones, trees and debris covering the driveways.



Woodland Cemetery was one of the hardest hit. Crews worked 9 hour days just cutting damaged trees down and hauling them to the road for pick-up. The cemetery is still closed to visitors right now, and crews say it'll take months to get back to normal.



"We have a lot of hanging trees and so forth that need to be on the ground before we let the public back in and have access," ground supervisor Keith Neiwohner said. "The other concern is the history that was lost here. We have a 150-year-old monument that was lost in 20 minutes time."



The cemetery doesn't have a damage estimate, but they have spoken with board members about what the cost will be once insurance and a possible budget shift is factored in.



While it is the responsibility of families to upkeep plots, the board will be looking at ways to try and shift much of those costs.

