Lovelace attorneys ask for continuance, motion set to be heard next week

The attorneys for accused murderer Curtis Lovelace filed a motion to continue his trial Monday, citing more preparation needed.



Lovelace was arrested last August for the 2006 murder of his wife, Cory. He is scheduled for jury trial in September.



The motion, filed by attorneys James Elmore and Jeff Page, states the discovery in the case is not yet complete. Scheduling issues concerning the two defense attorneys was also cited as a reason for asking for the continuance.



The motion is scheduled to be heard in court Aug. 10.



Judge Bob Hardwick recently denied a motion to move the location of the trial. Elmore and Page cited the publicity of the case as a reason to move to a new location.



Lovelace is a former Adams County prosecutor and also served on the Quincy School Board.